Accused Baby Shaker Receives $3,675 In Public Money For Defense

After rejecting a plea deal from prosecutors, the Coos County man accused of shaking a baby in February 2020 and causing severe brain damage will receive $3,675 in taxpayer money as his case proceeds toward trial.
A pre-trial management conference for Hunter Berry, 22, who remains at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown on preventative detention after the court determined he is a flight risk, is scheduled for Tuesday at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Berry is charged with two Class A felony counts of first-degree assault for allegedly shaking a 5-month-old girl on Feb. 3, 2020, in the Whitefield apartment of the girl’s mother. (Berry is not the father).
On Oct. 20, Judge Peter Bornstein approved Berry’s motion for the money for the purpose of compensating the state’s expert witness, Resmiye Oral, a child abuse pediatrics specialist, for her deposition.
According to the motion, the state has provided Berry with medical records and opinions from Oral at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, where the child was taken for treatment, about the nature of the child’s injuries, possible clauses, and “the plausibility of Mr. Berry’s explanations for the injuries.”
The defense took Oral’s deposition during the course of two days and her office sent invoices for that deposition, one for $1,875 and another for $1,800.
In the motion, Berry’s attorney, Benjamin St. Pierre, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, said, “When an accused person is indigent and cannot afford services necessary to his defense in a criminal case, statutory and constitutional law require that the state provide him with sufficient funds.”
Berry faces up to life in prison for the alleged shaking, which authorities have said will likely result in permanent brain damage and physical disability for the girl.
In June, a plea offer was made by county prosecutors, but Berry’s attorney said Berry would respond after his expert witness is deposed for testimony.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker, who earlier this year told the court he expects to call up to a dozen witnesses for the state, including police officers and at least one expert.
In September 2020, Berry was indicted by a grand jury on two Class A felony counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, the first count for “recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to the infant when he held her and rapidly moved her in a back-and-forth motion.
The second count charges him with acting with “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Prosecutors said the baby suffered abusive head trauma and brain swelling and retinal bleeding.
The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 3, 2020, in the apartment where he had been living with the baby’s mother.
In October 2020, prosecutors filed a notice of extended terms of imprisonment under the New Hampshire Rules of Criminal Procedure, which allows for enhanced sentences to be administered based on the age of a victim and the nature of a crime.
Because the victim is under 13, if Berry is convicted of the first assault charge, he can receive a minimum of 10 years in state prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years.
If convicted of the second, because the injuries resulted in severe brain damage, he can receive a 25-year minimum sentence and a maximum of life imprisonment.
After Berry was arrested a few days after the Feb. 3 2020, incident, the judge denied bail after considering the severity of the alleged assaults and concluding that, in addition to being a flight risk, Berry presents a danger to the community and has a domestic violence arrest record.
The case involved the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit visiting the Whitefield apartment and taking the investigative lead prior to Berry’s arrest.
