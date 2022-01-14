Accused Baby Shaker To Plead Guilty, Faces 10 To 20 Years In Prison

The Coos County man accused of shaking a 5-month-old infant so hard that she will likely have permanent brain damage and disability has announced his intention to plead guilty.
On Dec. 29, after fighting the case for nearly two years and rejecting a plea deal from county prosecutors, Hunter Berry, 22, announced his intent to plead guilty to a Class A felony count of first-degree assault on a child under 13.
The capped plea carries a New Hampshire State Prison Sentence of 10 to 20 years.
Two years off the minimum sentence can be suspended on the condition of good behavior, however, leaving Berry eligible for release after eight years.
The sentence has a minimum floor of 7 1/2 to 15 years under which the judge cannot go below.
If the lower sentence is set, Berry, who is represented by New Hampshire public defender Benjamin St. Pierre, can receive 2 1/2 years off the minimum, leaving him eligible for release after five years.
According to the case summary reviewed on Friday, a plea and sentencing hearing at Coos Superior Court has not yet been scheduled.
According to his sentencing form, the maximum penalty for the felony charge Berry to which pleading guilty is 10 to 30 years in prison.
Since his arrest in February 2020, a few days after the Feb. 3, 2020 assault that occurred in the Whitefield apartment of the girl’s mother, Berry (who is not the girl’s father) has been held on preventative detention at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown after the judge determined that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.
As Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker made the case against him, Berry faced up to life in prison for the shaking, which authorities said will more than likely result in permanent brain damage and physical disability for the girl.
Prosecutors, who had filed notice of an extended term of imprisonment, which, under New Hampshire law, allows for enhanced sentences based on the age of a victim and nature of the crime, said the infant suffered abusive head trauma and brain swelling and retinal bleeding.
In September 2020, Berry was indicted by a grand jury on two Class A felony counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury.
The first count charged him with “recklessly” causing serious bodily injury to the infant when he held her and rapidly moved her in a back-and-forth motion.
The second charged him with acting with “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
On Friday, Coos County Attorney John McCormick called the case “a tragic set of circumstances.”
As of now, Berry’s plea appears to be moving forward, he said.
At the time of Berry’s arrest, cases involving the abuse of infants and very young children had experienced an uptick in Coos County.
“It was beginning to look like a trend, but it’s slowed down a bit when we’re talking about infants and babies,” said McCormick.
For prosecutors, he said such cases are challenging.
