Accused Bomb Maker Contests Court Finding On Danger

Although some court files are sealed as confidential mental health records, the accused bomb maker in a 2019 Franconia case is contesting what she said is the state’s finding regarding her dangerousness.
In January, after a determination was made that she is mentally incompetent to stand trial and cannot be restored to competency within 12 months as required by state law, Grafton County prosecutors dropped all charges against Grace Woodham, 32, of Conway, who had been arrested for allegedly stalking a Franconia couple, unlawfully entering their home and planting improvised explosive devices in their vehicles and on the outside stairway at the Littleton District Courthouse, where they had gone to take out a restraining order against her.
Because the question remained as to whether she constitutes an ongoing public danger under New Hampshire statute, she continued to be held at the Grafton County House of Corrections, where on Thursday she was still being held and where she has remained since June 2019, after a judge determined she poses a danger to herself and others.
On July 23, Woodham’s case went to a non-public hearing to determine if she poses a continual danger to herself and others.
If such a determination was made, she would be committed to a level within the state’s Secured Psychiatric Unit.
Last week, on Aug. 25, Woodham filed a hand-written appeal with the court, stating that “the state’s interpretation of ‘dangerousness’ as per statute is incorrect” and the process required under the statute for involuntary commitment is so long that it violates her due process rights, as does committing her to a mental hospital.
On Aug. 8, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an order noting that Woodham had filed a notice of appeal on July 28 and gave the appeal a docket number.
On Aug. 24, a Grafton Superior Court judge dismissed a motion filed by Woodham asking the court to reconsider its decision, but that was denied because Woodham has legal counsel, Mark Sisti, and has a right to file it through her attorney.
Under RSA 135:17-a, the New Hampshire statute on the state hospital and insane persons, a defendant’s criminal charges can be dismissed if he or she cannot be restored to competency within one year.
Under the law, though, if a court has determined that a defendant has not regained competency and poses a possible danger to self or others, the court can order that the person remains in custody for up 90 days to be evaluated for dangerousness and appropriateness of involuntary treatment.
Because of state privacy laws, attorneys have not discusses specifics about the case, and health records, including mental health records, are exempt from public disclosure under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law.
In 2019, Woodham was charged with a felony criminal threatening for sending a letter via U.S. mail to Cannon Mountain and threatening to blow up the state-owned ski area, where one of the victims worked.
After being released on bail, she was arrested several weeks later and charged with criminal contempt of court, two counts of stalking, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and felony drug possession.
Police said bottle devices were found in the engine compartments of the couple’s vehicles.
None of the devices detonated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.