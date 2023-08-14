Accused Burglar Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

John W. Schumann is back in the news on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking.
Schumann, 41, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, and Judge Justin P. Jiron issued an arrest warrant with $500 bail.
Schumann has been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with felony fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release and petit larceny.
St. Johnsbury Police said Schumann violated his curfew put in place by the court, stole from a motor vehicle on Harrison Avenue in St. Johnsbury, and had in his possession 83.2 milligrams of fentanyl.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Aug. 13, St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson spotted Schumann walking up Eastern Avenue.
“Upon telling Schumann he was under arrest he attempted to walk around me,” wrote Ofc. Johnson in his report. “I grabbed Schumann and he discarded 4 wax paper like bags of the type normally used for the packaging of heroin/fentanyl which contained powder.”
Schumann was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
“I asked Schumann if the baggies I seized from him were fentanyl or heroin and he replied ‘fentanyl,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson.
According to court documents, Schumann has racked-up 13 pending cases, including allegations that he burglarized the ‘Salt Bistro’ restaurant on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury, stole a Bluetooth Speaker from the Verizon Store on Railroad Street, burglarized a storage unit at a Railroad Street apartment house and allegedly showed up for a meeting with his probation officer with a container of crack cocaine.
“I asked Schumann what was in the container and he replied, ‘It’s Crack,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson in his report.
Police said the substance later tested positive for cocaine.
During an alleged crime spree, Schumann is also accused of breaking into and stealing items from a St. Johnsbury residence and several cars around town.
Schumann is being charged as a habitual offender by the state and could face a sentence of up to life in prison.
