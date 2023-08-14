Accused Burglar Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking
John W. Schumann

John W. Schumann is back in the news on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking.

Schumann, 41, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, and Judge Justin P. Jiron issued an arrest warrant with $500 bail.

