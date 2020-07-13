Accused Burglar, Probationer Sheds GPS Locator, Checks Out Of The Colonnade

A defendant recently freed from jail after convincing a judge he should lodge at the Colonnade Inn discarded his GPS tracker and checked out of the motel Sunday night.
By court order Jason Fournier, 39, was supposed to be a guest of the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville. Curfew restrictions were imposed and officers of probation and parole outfitted him with a GPS unit in order to monitor his movements. At 11:36 p.m. the unit went offline. It was found wrapped in a towel in Fournier’s motel room, but Fournier was not there.
According to Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris, Fournier was last seen heading south on Route 5 toward St. Johnsbury carrying a clear plastic bag.
The court-approved plan had been for Fournier to take advantage of the state’s motel voucher program for at least two weeks. He appeared before Jude Michael Harris in a St. Johnsbury courtroom on Thursday to say he was ready to look for long-term housing and a job using the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon as his temporary home base and curfew address.
The Thursday hearing followed the court’s allowance for Fournier to have a 24-hour pass from jail in order to identify a suitable place to live while multiple Essex Superior Court cases against him proceed. Fournier connected with Northeast Kingdom Community Action who arranged for him to get approved for the state voucher program. During the hearing Judge Michael Harris praised Fournier for making good use of his time by finding a place to live at the motel.
“It sounds like you’ve got a good plan,” said Judge Harris to Fournier. “You’ve made efficient use of less than 24 hours and you gave priority to what I told you to give priority to … you have 14 days with very good prospects to go forward. Thank you for that progress.”
Fournier faces eight pending charges out of Essex County, including felony charges of burglary and grand larceny. He also has criminal convictions from Caledonia County and is wanted in New Hampshire for a burglary at TJ’s Truck Stop in Lancaster in June 2019.
Through two hearings and a couple of court filings, Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi maintained his objection to freeing Fournier while his cases are prosecuted.
Upon learning of Fournier fleeing the Colonnade, Illuzzi said it was “outrageous” but “predictable.” He said it’s only a matter of time before Fournier will be back in the judicial system again.
“Someday he’ll do something and he’ll get picked up,” said Illuzzi.
Chief Harris said he assumes Fournier’s decision to head toward St. Johnsbury Sunday night means he likely wouldn’t be back in Lyndon, but the chief and his officers will be on the lookout for him.
Harris testified at an earlier court hearing against a plan to let Fournier stay at the Colonnade because he said the Colonnade was not the best environment for him. The motel is being used heavily by the state through the voucher program for people who would otherwise be homeless during the pandemic, and there has been a lot of police intervention for trouble among the tenants.
After his hearing on Thursday, Fournier said the Colonnade living scenario had a potential to last longer than the two weeks. He also said the place was fine and was a lot better than his most recent lodging locations - St. Johnsbury and Newport jails.
Probation and parole officers fitted Fournier with a GPS tracker prior to his first night at the motel and testified on Thursday that they would monitor Fournier’s location.
Early Monday, they determined Fournier and the GPS tracker were no longer together.
Community Correctional Officer David Lee stated in an affidavit that Fournier’s unit strap violation occurred on at 11:36 p.m. Sunday at the Colonnade Inn.
Lee and probation officer Gary Leigh went to the motel Monday morning. According to Lee’s report, Fournier had been “bragging to the other guests about taking his GPS off last night and talking about going on the run.” When motel staff entered his room they found the shower running and the GPS unit was in the bottom of the tub.
