Accused Cherry Street Drug Dealer ‘Big Mama’ Watts Back In Jail

Federal authorities say drug dealers were operating out of this apartment building at 96 Cherry St. in St. Johnsbury. It's located next to a daycare and across the street from an elementary school. The property is owned by the Spates Family, LLC, according to town records. (File Photo)

A St. Johnsbury woman accused of selling cocaine near an elementary school and a daycare center is back in jail after a federal judge revoked her conditions of release this week.

Chakesia “Big Mama” Watts, 40, was indicted in November in connection with an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation. Watts was released on conditions over the objections of federal prosecutors who argued that Watts posed a danger to the community that no set of conditions could adequately address.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments