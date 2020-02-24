Accused Cherry Street Drug Dealer ‘Big Mama’ Watts Back In Jail

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Federal authorities say drug dealers were operating out of this apartment building at 96 Cherry St. in St. Johnsbury. It's located next to a daycare and across the street from an elementary school. The property is owned by the Spates Family, LLC, according to town records. (File Photo)
A St. Johnsbury woman accused of selling cocaine near an elementary school and a daycare center is back in jail after a federal judge revoked her conditions of release this week.
Chakesia “Big Mama” Watts, 40, was indicted in November in connection with an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation. Watts was released on conditions over the objections of federal prosecutors who argued that Watts posed a danger to the community that no set of conditions could adequately address.
To the Spates family: Please stop making money from know drug dealers. I highly recommend federal civil forfeiture proceedings to property owners who pretend to be unaware as people and communities one the NEK are harmed by the greed of drug dealers and slum lords.
