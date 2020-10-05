Accused Cherry Street Drug Dealer Charged With Fairbanks Inn Assault

Federal authorities say drug dealers were operating out of this apartment building at 96 Cherry St. in St. Johnsbury. It's located next to a daycare and across the street from an elementary school. (File Photo)

A St. Johnsbury man awaiting sentencing after being charged with selling cocaine near an elementary school last year is now charged with beating a man at the Fairbanks Inn.

Jerry Watts, 63, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony aggravated assault and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the conditions that he not consume alcohol and not contact, abuse or harass Wayne Rocheleau, 47.

