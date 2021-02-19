The court has released an accused sex offender into the custody of a St. Johnsbury woman.
According to court documents, Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris granted a request by Kevin Greene, 29, to be released from pre-trial detention into the custody of Tracey John, 46, under curfew at her home located at 177 Caledonia St.
Greene was charged in September of 2019 with felony charges of sexual assault on a child and cruelty to a child.
If convicted of both charges, Greene faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison and $70,000 in fines.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Det. Daniele Kostruba, Greene is accused of assaulting the alleged victim with a belt and sexually assaulting the child in 2015.
The judge, in his Feb. 16 decision, set conditions of release requiring Greene to await trial at 177 Caledonia St. under 24-hour curfew with exceptions for medical, treatment, court or attorney appointments.
“Transportation to such exceptions must be by Tracey John,” reads the amended conditions set be the court.
Greene is also ordered to not have any contact with or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim and have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16.
“Any supervision must be done by Tracey John who is physically shown these conditions of release and who will have eyes on contact,” reads the order.
Green is also prohibited from leaving the state state of Vermont “except for while employed” and he must “stay off from Portland Street & Lafayette Street between Caledonia Street & Concord Avenue.”
As a court approved custodian, John is required to report any violations of Greene’s conditions of release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.