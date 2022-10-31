Accused Child Molester Wants Out Of Jail

A Barnet man accused of sexually assaulting young girls for years was ordered held without bail last month.
But the defense attorney for Carl Edward Sanborn, 52, wants his client to be released pending trial.
Attorney Sam Swope of St. Johnsbury has asked the court to strike the hold with bail order and to allow Sanborn to be released under a 24-hour curfew into the custody of his father, Maurice Sanborn, 76, at 2226 Maple Ridge Road in Newark.
The court also ordered Sanborn to have no contact with his family because they are witnesses in the case and allegedly helped hide Sanborn from police for months.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Attorney Swope is also asking the court to strike the no-contact order and include a new condition that the Sanborn family does not discuss the case.
“In support of his request that the Court strike the no-contact condition with respect to {wife and sons}, Defendant notes that none of them is a victim in the instant case,” wrote Attorney Swope in his motion. “Defendant acknowledges that they are witnesses in the instant case - the State has added them to the witness list- but he argues that his proposed condition prohibiting discussion of the instant case is sufficient to assuage any concern the Court might have with respect to Defendant having contact with them.”
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski is opposing the release of Sanborn.
“The State continues in its request to hold Mr. Sanborn without bail,” wrote Zaleski in her response. “He is facing three felony counts, each of which holds a minimum sentence of 25 years and maximum term of life imprisonment…The weight of the evidence is great in this matter.”
Zaleski is also opposing the request to strike the no-contact order.
“The State maintains its objection to any form of contact between Defendant Carl Sanborn with{wife and sons},” wrote Zaleski. “All aforementioned family members are either witnesses or victims, or both.”
A hearing on the matter will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.
Sanborn was charged earlier this year with engaging in sexual activity with girls as young as four-years-old from 1997 - 2014. But police say Sanborn went into hiding just before investigators went to question him in June.
In September, the Vermont State Police located Sanborn at his son’s house at 1101 River Road in the town of Victory. Police said Sanborn was found in a shed on the property along with family members.
Sanborn pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to three felony charges of aggravated-repeated sexual assault on a child and one count of felony lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
