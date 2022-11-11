A motorcycle rider passes a section of newly-installed concrete curb along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, that was damaged by a man with a sledgehammer on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The word "Nope" is written on a section of newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, near a place where concrete was broken away, reportedly by a neighbor wielding a sledgehammer. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A local man accused of using a sledgehammer to damage new concrete curbing in St. Johnsbury last month told police that he did it because the project interfered with his parking.
John Schaaf, 30, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Witnesses said Schaaf repeatedly slammed the sledgehammer into the new curbing on Pleasant Street just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish responded to the scene and spoke with Schaaf.
“He said ‘this aint f***ing happening here,’” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “He explained how he used to park behind the building and the construction company had just put new curbing in alongside the street. He said he couldn’t park on the street because of the parking ban and ‘I already told them you can’t be f***ing laying sidewalk here that’s bulls***’…He then bent down and started writing ‘nope’ on the curbing in front of me….Schaaf then commented how it was ‘bulls***’ that people have to pay for parking around here.”
Police said they detected the odor of alcohol coming from Schaaf and that he provided a preliminary breath test which allegedly registered a .048 percent blood alcohol content.
The new curb work was part of a major utility project in the Pleasant Street area. The damage was done to the curbing that lines the road near Schaaf’s residence.
Schaaf faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
