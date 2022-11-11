A local man accused of using a sledgehammer to damage new concrete curbing in St. Johnsbury last month told police that he did it because the project interfered with his parking.

John Schaaf, 30, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

