BURLINGTON – Two brothers from Philadelphia linked by authorities to the distribution of crack cocaine and methamphetamines in Orleans and Chittenden Counties and possession of other dangerous drugs were ordered jailed by a federal magistrate judge on Friday afternoon.

The Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Malcolm Stephens Jr., 28, and Marcellus L. Stephens, 26, following a raid at a residence at 106 Center Road in Essex on Thursday night, U.S. District Court records show.

