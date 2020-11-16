Accused Duck Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

A park bench faces a pond near the Center Tower in St. Johnsbury Center on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Many people watch and feed the ducks that land on the pond. A man has been charged with reckless endangerment for shooting at a duck on Saturday. Pellets from the shotgun shell struck vehicles parked near the car wash. A pellet also struck a forklift that was being operated at the time. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A St. Johnsbury man accused of firing a shotgun blast at a duck near two Route 5 business last month pleaded not guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.

James Murray, 51, was then released on the condition that he not possess “firearms or dangerous/deadly weapons” while the case is pending.

1

