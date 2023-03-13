Accused Embezzler Claims Blackmail Over Compromising Photos
Buy Now

Work begins on the East Burke Congregational Church steeple in 2017. (Photo by Patrick Lovett)

Gerald H. Prevost told police he embezzled over $9,000 from his church to pay debts he couldn’t afford.

But in another open case against him, Prevost told investigators that he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the Lyndon Food Shelf because he was being blackmailed by another man who had compromising photos of him.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments