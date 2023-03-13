Gerald H. Prevost told police he embezzled over $9,000 from his church to pay debts he couldn’t afford.
But in another open case against him, Prevost told investigators that he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the Lyndon Food Shelf because he was being blackmailed by another man who had compromising photos of him.
“He advised that {accused extortionist} contacted Prevost claiming to have photos of Prevost and {accused extortionist} in a compromising situation,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in his report.
“I asked Prevost to clarify and he advised that {accused extortionist} allegedly had photos of {accused extortionist} and Prevost kissing. Prevost advised that {accused extortionist} contacted Prevost and demanded money to keep {accused extortionist} from releasing those photos to the public and more importantly to Prevost’s wife. Prevost said that he paid {accused extortionist} what he had asked, yet {accused extortionist} kept coming back for more money.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Prevost, 73, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of embezzlement and grand larceny for allegedly stealing $9,400 from the East Burke Congregational Church.
Prevost was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Prevost also pleaded not guilty in December to felony embezzlement from with Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf.
According to court documents, Prevost was the treasurer of the food shelf and an authorized financial signer for the East Burke Church.
Prevost allegedly admitted to a Vermont State Police investigator that he had made four unauthorized withdrawals from the church.
“Prevost stated he was expecting me and then admitted to making four separate withdrawals totaling $9,400 in cash from the church’s checking account at Community National Bank’s Lyndon branch location,” wrote Tpr. Griffin Pearson in his report. “He advised he took the money during the month of July to pay for debts he could not afford.”
Lyndonville Police say the President of the food shelf, Lawrie Easterbooks, contacted them on Aug. 22 of 2022.
“I made contact with Easterbrooks, who advised that she had documentation showing more than $61,000.00 in checks made out to Prevost from the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf’s Passumpsic Bank checking account since January 2021,” wrote Chief Harris in his report. “Easterbrooks said that during the same time, approximately $4700.00 worth of checks were written on the same account by Prevost to other unauthorized persons or companies.”
Lyndonville Police said their investigation led to questionable checks being written as far back as February 2017 until July 2022.
Easterbooks also told police that she suspected another crime may have been committed by Prevost.
“She was concerned that with the large sum of money written on their account fraudulently ($170,739.00), that Prevost may be using the account to launder money,” wrote Chief Harris. “Easterbrooks advised that the organization should not have had that amount of available funds.”
Prevost faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
