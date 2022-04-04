A former Northeast Kingdom man accused of murder in the death of his daughter told police brain trauma done to the girl when she was a 5-week-old baby was the fault of another man.
Jason Roberts, 44, of Tennessee, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of shaking his infant daughter in February 2001 and causing brain damage that left the girl with lifelong disabilities and eventually brought about her death at age 15 in 2016.
At the time of the trauma to the baby, Roberts was living in Derby with his daughter and the girl’s mother, Tammy Hildreth, who is now 43.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney is working to get Roberts extradited to Vermont where he’ll be arraigned on the murder charge. A conviction for second-degree murder carries the potential of life imprisonment. An arrest warrant from Orleans Superior Court orders Roberts to be held without bail pending his arraignment. Roberts was taken into custody on Friday by members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall Service in Maryville, Tennessee.
Roberts’ daughter, named Madison Simoneau at the time of her death on July 16, 2016, was born Destiny Roberts.
The police investigation into Roberts’ role in his daughter’s death began soon after she was hospitalized. She was first taken to North Country Hospital in Newport on Feb. 4, 2001. She was not breathing when she arrived at the hospital, and Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. J.P. Sinclair credited the hospital staff there with saving the girl’s life.
Once stable, the baby was taken to Fletcher Allen Medical Center in Burlington and was listed in critical condition the day her father was arrested on Feb. 10, 2001.
At Fletcher Allen, physicians performed surgery on Destiny’s skull to relieve swelling and pressure. They determined Destiny had suffered brain damage and indicated that there was no external injury to Destiny’s skull to explain the cause of the pressure and swelling. “Doctors would later indicate that this had all the appearances of ‘shaken baby syndrome,’” Sgt. Vooris’s affidavit noted. “Ultimately her injuries were identified as quadriplegia (paralysis of all four limbs) and a seizure disorder.”
The state police investigation determined that on Feb. 3, 2001, Hildreth was not at the residence with Destiny and Jason Roberts. She told investigators at the time that there was nothing wrong with Destiny when she left at 9:30 a.m.
Todd Beaumont, 52, was also interviewed as he was a temporary housemate at the residence with Roberts and Hildreth. He reportedly had moved out about a week prior to the injuries caused to Destiny.
Beaumont told investigators that Roberts treated the family badly and had seen Roberts strike Hildreth during an argument. He said he left the residence after an argument with Roberts about his behavior. He also said he had seen Roberts shake Destiny. “When Jason did this, Destiny’s head shook violently back and forth,” the affidavit states.
At the time of his arrest for domestic assault in 2001, Roberts admitted to shaking Destiny, according to the police affidavit. He also said she fell on the floor when he was bouncing her. Investigators told him the doctors said there were no visible external injuries to support his claim that she fell to the floor.
Roberts, Sgt. Vooris’s affidavit states, told investigators that he may have shaken her too hard when he picked Destiny up from the floor.
He faced a charge of aggravated domestic assault for his alleged role in the trauma done to Destiny. The case against him proceeded and he pleaded no contest on Nov. 4, 2002, to first-degree aggravated domestic assault. He was sentenced to 4 to 15 years in prison.
Destiny became a part of Tim and Tammy Simoneau’s family as a baby and her name was changed to Madison.
After Simoneau’s death at Boston Children’s Hospital, an autopsy was performed by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Dr. Richard Atkinson, reported the cause of death to be “complications of remote acceleration/deceleration of the head” (traumatic brain injury) and the manner of death was listed as homicide.
Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi began the investigation after Simoneau’s death. Det. Sgt. James Vooris took over the investigation in November 2019.
Sgt. Vooris had his first interview with Roberts on Nov. 16, 2020, in Tennessee. While discussing the death of Simoneau, Roberts reportedly said his conviction in the assault case in 2002 was because his lawyer was “lousy.”
He told the sergeant that it was Beaumont who assaulted Destiny by kicking her in the face as Beaumont was trying to get to Roberts.
“He stated Destiny Roberts was in a bassinet near the foot of the bed while Beaumont got up from the recliner and began to go after him (Jason). Jason advised that prior to getting to the bed, Beaumont kicked Destiny Roberts in the face as she lay in the bassinet,” the affidavit notes.
The sergeant asked why Roberts never reported Beaumont as the one behind the assault as the case against Roberts was progressing.
“I explained to Jason I was having a hard time understanding why he didn’t call the police if Beaumont kicked Destiny,” wrote Sgt. Vooris. “Jason advised, ‘Because when I, when all this stuff started going on, I asked a lawyer, an attorney, about all of this and they said do not talk to anybody about anything. So, I didn’t, I’ve kept my mouth shut until this day.’”
Based on this assertion, Sgt. Vooris sought input from Doctor James Metz, an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Division Chief of Child Abuse Medicine at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, as to whether the kick described by Roberts would cause the injuries suffered by Destiny.
“The injuries to Madison (Destiny) are much more consistent with a whiplash-type, shaking injury than a blunt force trauma injury,” the doctor wrote. “Given the medical findings, it is highly unlikely that Madison sustained the head injuries from the mechanism described by Jason Roberts.”
With this report from the doctor, Sgt. Vooris made the decision to seek the arrest of Roberts for the second-degree murder of Simoneau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.