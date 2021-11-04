Two days after being held without bail on 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter charges a Greensboro man was released on $100,000 bail into the custody of his wife.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren also set conditions of release that Darryl Johnson, 51, will have to comply with while he awaits trial for allegedly shooting Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick on Oct. 20 outside Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road.
The conditions set by the court prohibit Johnson from possessing dangerous or deadly weapons and require him to remain in the state of Vermont unless he receives prior written approval from the court to leave the state. Johnson is also required to comply with an 8 pm - 6 am curfew at his home except when accompanied by his wife, Holly Johnson, and he must have no contact with the immediate family of his alleged victim.
Because Holly Johnson is her husband’s court-appointed custodian, she is required to report to authorities any violations of his conditions of release.
Details reported by state police show Chaplin and Johnson engaged in an altercation on Oct. 20 at the Hardwick Kwik Stop & Deli about an hour and 20 minutes prior to the shooting. Police say Johnson stepped up when an intoxicated Chaplin was giving the store clerk a hard time for refusing to allow Chaplin to purchase more alcohol.
Chaplin later arrived at Johnson’s home to confront him. There, police reported, an altercation ensued outside the residence between the two men during which Johnson fired a handgun, striking Chaplin.
An autopsy determined that the cause of Chaplin’s death was a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, and the manner of death was a homicide.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
