Hardwick resident Kevin J. Fradette was one of nine suspects arrested and charged in the fall of 2019 in connection with a large-scale drug investigation.
Fradette, 28, later posted bail and was released back into the community on court-ordered conditions of release including and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at his home. That turned-out to be a problem for Fradette on Saturday after he was stopped by police in the next county for having a brake light out at 8:07 p.m.
“While speaking to Fradette, he advised he had an 8 p.m. curfew stemming from drug charges out of Caledonia County,” wrote Ofc. Steven Tiersch of the Berlin Police Department in his report. “I asked what the charges were and Fradette stated that it was selling heroin. Fradette stated he was set up for these charges.”
Caledonia County Superior Court
Police then contacted Washington County dispatch and learned that Fradette’s curfew actually began at 6 p.m. each evening and that he was also prohibited from operating a motor vehicle while the drug charges are pending.
“I advised Fradette of his 6 p.m. curfew and Fradette stated he thought it was eight,” wrote Ofc. Tiersch.
Fradette was released by Berlin Police after being cited in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday on two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. Fradette pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the condition that he abide by a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and other conditions.
According to court documents, Fradette had a passenger in the car on Saturday identified as Robert Yerly, 28. Yerly was arrested for possession of cocaine which police allege was found Yerly’s back pack — along with some marijuana — during a search of the car.
Fradette is still facing multiple 2019 drug sale charges in Caledonia County, as well as a charge of driving with a suspended license. The charges stem from a long-term Hardwick Police investigation into the sale of narcotics in the Hardwick area.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Fradette is also on probation related to prior Caledonia County convictions including heroin possession, cocaine possession, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
He also has a pending charge in Lamoille County of contempt of court.
If convicted of the new charges, Fradette faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and $2,000 in fines.
