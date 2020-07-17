Accused Home Invader Now In Custody In Psychiatric Facility

NEWPORT CITY — A Coventry man who invaded a Derby home to take a shower under the guard of an armed homeowner is now in state custody in a psychiatric facility.
Vermont State Police arrested Conrad Labor, 38, late Tuesday evening after a homeowner said that he walked into the home through the unlocked garage door and went into the downstairs bathroom, locked the door and had a shower.
One parent stood guard over the bathroom door while the other stayed upstairs to protect three teenagers in the home, police said.
Police said they arrived, kicked in the bathroom door, found Labor naked in the shower and arrested him.
He was in Orleans Superior Court Wednesday morning for arraignment on charges but walked away from the building, prompting Judge Robert Bent to issue an arrest warrant on $1,000 bail, records show.
Police arrested Labor and returned him to the courtroom later Wednesday, where his attorney entered a pro forma plea of not guilty on his behalf on charges of unlawful trespass in an occupied dwelling and burglary in an occupied dwelling, both felonies, and operating a vehicle without consent, records show.
Bent ordered Labor to have an in-patient psychiatric, sanity and competency evaluation, records show.
Police said they were notified that Labor took a pickup truck from a home on Airport Road at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday. Less than 20 minutes later, police said they were notified that a man later identified as Labor had invaded a home and was in the shower.
Labor did not want to talk to police, a trooper said.
“While walking to the cruiser Labor stated that he was supposed to be at this address. Labor also divulged something to the effect of ‘he was told to do it’ and ‘the keys were in the truck,’” according to the police affidavit.
