Accused Kidnapper, Sexual Assailant Wins Right To See Details Of Victim’s Financial Settlement
Everett Simpson

BURLINGTON — A federal judge ruled Thursday that a St. Johnsbury man charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a woman four years ago is entitled to see the terms of an out-of-court settlement with the former owners of a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford.

Everett A. Simpson, 45, said he wants access to the payment terms between the woman and Valley Vista, where he had escaped before the reported abduction and sexual assault.

