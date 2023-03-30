Accused Kidnapper, Sexual Assailant Wins Right To See Details Of Victim’s Financial Settlement

BURLINGTON — A federal judge ruled Thursday that a St. Johnsbury man charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a woman four years ago is entitled to see the terms of an out-of-court settlement with the former owners of a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, said he wants access to the payment terms between the woman and Valley Vista, where he had escaped before the reported abduction and sexual assault.
The victim’s civil lawsuit maintained Valley Vista’s staff was poorly trained and delayed reporting the escape by at least 90 minutes.
Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said during a court hearing Thursday afternoon that Simpson was entitled to know the financial settlement terms and would order Valley Vista to turn over the records.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said the government does have access to the settlement agreement Valley Vista paid the woman. He said the government has had trouble communicating with the former owners.
The judge did not rule on whether the information would be relevant or admissible in his trial next month.
In a separate lawsuit, the Vermont Department of Public Safety agreed in December 2019 to pay the woman $300,000 and her son, who was with her and witnessed the January 2019 sexual assault, records show.
The Vermont State Police has admitted its troopers botched the case by going home to bed without seeking an arrest warrant or even issuing a news release to warn the public. The department said troopers also failed to issue a general police broadcast to other agencies to be on the lookout for Simpson, who was considered dangerous.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to two charges of kidnapping involving a then-23 year-old Merrimack County, N.H. mother and her 4-year-old son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars all stemming from a January 2019 crime spree, records show.
Simpson maintains he knew the woman, and it was consensual. His defense team had asked earlier for cellphone records from the victim that would show Simpson and the woman had communicated through a dating app.
Simpson also said Thursday he is seeking a delay in the start of his trial, which is expected to begin April 10 with jury selection in Burlington. Sessions was cool to postponing the long-delayed trial.
Simpson, who is representing himself in the criminal case, told the court he is still fighting to get some specific medication he wants for an attention disorder, but has been denied it by the prison. Simpson said he has a civil lawsuit pending in state court to force the prison medical staff to provide his requested medication.
Sessions said he has witnessed Simpson make his legal arguments in various pre-trial hearings and he appears to have a grasp of the situation and a good understanding of the legal points.
The judge also noted that a psychiatric evaluation by the Federal Bureau of Prisons had determined he was competent to stand trial and competent to represent himself. Sessions said it was important to note the testing was done while Simpson was not getting his preferred medication and was still found to be cognizant.
Simpson has self-filed more than five dozen defense motions, including at least 11 requests seeking dismissal of the criminal case, two other motions to remove the prosecutors and one motion to disqualify the judge. Sessions has rejected most of the motions.
Simpson, who fled from the sexual assault at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction, was eventually caught after a stolen car chase ended in Pennsylvania in January 2019, police said.
Then-Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy in Burlington jailed Simpson without bail on grounds there was no way to protect the public or guarantee he would appear at future court hearings.
Simpson has fired at least six defense lawyers assigned to the high-profile case. Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth has been named standby legal counsel and sit at the defense table.
The criminal case began to unfold in September 2018 when Simpson was charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on State Police Sgt. Charles Winn following a car chase in Lyndonville.
A state judge reduced the bail for Simpson on Thursday Jan. 3, 2019 from $20,000 to $3,000 with conditions, including that he report to Valley Vista in Bradford.
Simpson arrived that evening about 11 p.m., The following day Simpson was determined to be missing by Valley Vista, but the staff did not report his disappearance immediately as required by a judge, state police said.
The case spun out of control after that.
