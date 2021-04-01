Accused Lafayette Street Shooter Charged With Trafficking Cocaine, Fentanyl In St. Johnsbury

A Connecticut man charged with attempted murder and trafficking drugs in St. Johnsbury this year was granted bail on Wednesday and permission to go home and live with his parents in The Nutmeg State while awaiting trial.
Paul Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn., was being held at Northeast Correctional Complex without bail for allegedly shooting a man in the leg on Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 22. Police have said the shooting was drug related.
Caledonia County Superior Court
On Wednesday, Downer was charged with four new felony charges including fentanyl trafficking, possession of narcotics, crack-cocaine trafficking and cocaine possession. Downer pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Judge Michael J. Harris then set cash bail at $5,000 and set conditions of release that Downer live with his parents in their Hartford, Conn. home under a 24-hour curfew. Downer was also required by the court to sign a waiver of extradition before he is released.
Downer’s parents will be required to report any violations of their son’s conditions of release while the case is pending.
According to police, Downer was arrested during the high profile drug raid at 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 25. According to court documents, Police recovered 83.9 grams of fentanyl and 194.1 grams of cocaine from the house during the raid. Downer was one of six suspects who were arrested during the raid and charged with crimes.
The other five suspects are: Tyge R. Searl, 36, fentanyl trafficking; Heather L. Powers, 32, fentanyl trafficking; Ariya Sweeney, 19, impeding a police officer and resisting arrest; Sherod A. Hackett, 22, fentanyl trafficking; and Jonathon C. Headley, 24, fentanyl trafficking. Police did not provide the home towns of the five accused suspects.
Police also seized $7,567 in cash from the house and 11 firearms including two AR-15 rifles, two revolvers and seven semi-automatic handguns.
Downer, who police said goes by the street name of “Benji,” was charged in February with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Farnham, 29, in his apartment at 243 Lafayette St. Downer has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
If convicted of all four drug charges, Downer faces a possible sentence of up to 90 years in prison and $2.75 million dollars in fines.
