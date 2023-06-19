Accused Molester Loses Employment

A St. Johnsbury man charged with molesting a vulnerable teenager last week has lost his job at the Littleton Walmart store, and he is now looking for a new employer.
That’s according to a document filed in Caledonia Superior Court last week.
“Mr. Young’s employment came to an end,” wrote defense attorney Jennifer Cleveland of Davis Legal Solutions in her request to the court. “He is hoping to begin work for a new employer shortly.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Johnathen D. Young, 36, is also asking the court to appoint a second responsible adult to supervise him at his residence while he’s awaiting trial.
Young, whose Snapchat handle is “Creeper Awwww Man,” has been charged with felony child luring and lewd & lascivious conduct with a 15-year-old local girl.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set bail last week at $5,000 and conditions of release, including a responsible adult to supervise Young and report any violations.
Rose Heath, was then appointed by Judge Jiron as the responsible adult at their residence located at 465 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury.
But now the defense is asking for another person identified as Jadelyn “Rune” Leroux, 28, to also monitor Young and report any violations of conditions of release.
“Ms. Heath is missing work to supervise Mr. Young,” wrote Attorney Cleveland. “Mr. Leroux is a family friend whose schedule will allow him to supervise Mr. Young in Ms. Heath’s absence. Mr. Leroux has no criminal record and is willing to accept the responsibility of supervising Mr. Young.”
A future court date will be scheduled so Judge Jiron can decide whether or not to add Leroux as a responsible adult.
During Young’s arraignment last week on Monday, discussions in the open court named Walmart as Young’s employer.
Judge Jiron then issued a release condition that said that Young was allowed to work at Walmart but he was not allowed to have contact with females under the age of 16 “except for incidental contact though Mr. Young’s employment at Walmart,” said the judge.
The police investigation into Young began on June 2 after St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson obtained photos of Snapchat conversations that Young allegedly sent to the alleged victim.
Young then allegedly paid the alleged victim $100 outside of the Star Theatre on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury and then, in their second meeting, he allegedly molested the teenager in his car.
Young faces a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
