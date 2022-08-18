Serhat D. Gumrukcu is now being transported to Vermont to face allegations in federal court that he arranged for the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.
Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, Calif., is the alleged mastermind of the murder-for-hire conspiracy. He has been in federal detention in California since he was arrested this spring and indicted on a charge of racketeering and murder.
On Wednesday, California Magistrate Judge Maria A. Audero ordered Gumrukcu into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for transport to the state of Vermont.
“The Court finds that defendant understands the charges pending against him in the District of Vermont,” wrote Judge Audero in her decision.
The judge’s decision came after an agreement by California prosecutors and Gumrukcu’s California defense attorney.
Three other suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Davis, 49, including the alleged shooter, Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado and Nevada residents Berk Eratay, 35, and Aron Lee Ethridge, 42.
All three have already been transported to Vermont.
Ethridge has already pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the murder.
The FBI alleges that Gumrukcu arranged for the murder of Davis because he feared that Davis would jeopardize Gumrukcu’s involvement in a biotech deal which authorities say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
The government says in court documents that Banks posed as a federal agent to kidnap Davis from his Danville home on Hawkins Road. Davis was later found shot to death on the side of the road in Barnet.
