Accused Murderer Held Without Bail

A Greensboro man accused of 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter was ordered held without bail Monday by Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren.
“In this case, the court is concerned with the significant and lengthy affidavit that outlines the events leading up to the shooting of Robert Chaplin in Greensboro,” said Judge Warren during the arraignment of accused shooter Darryl Johnson, 51.
“The nature and circumstances of the offense are extremely serious and extremely violent,” said the judge. “They happened some miles away and some time after the initial altercation…There is sufficient evidence of great guilt.”
But the judge is willing to possibly re-consider her decision to hold Johnson pending trial after hearing more information at a weight-of-the-evidence hearing now scheduled in Orleans Court for Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Johnson was being held in jail for lack of $100,000 bail after being accused of shooting Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick on Oct. 20 outside Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road. Chaplin was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed by an emergency medical crew from the scene of the shooting.
Details reported by state police show Chaplin and Johnson first interacted with one another on Oct. 20 at the Hardwick Kwik Stop & Deli. It was about an hour and 20 minutes prior to the shooting. Police say Johnson stepped up when an intoxicated Chaplin was giving the store clerk a hard time for refusing to allow Chaplin to purchase more alcohol.
Chaplin later arrived at Johnson’s home to confront him. There, police reported, “an altercation ensued outside the residence between the two men during which Johnson fired a handgun, striking Chaplin.”
An autopsy determined that the cause of Chaplin’s death was a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, and the manner of death was a homicide.
