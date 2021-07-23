After trying to “elope” from a Hyde Park residence multiple times in less than 24 hours, a Northeast Kingdom man accused of assaulting his human services caseworkers last month is back in jail, a place no one wants him to be.
Brian Hawkins, 44, is back in the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield after a brief release on Wednesday from the jail into what is called the “Yellow House” in Hyde Park, a residence managed by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
The plan authorized by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Harris on Wednesday afternoon was for Hawkins to find a temporary home in the Yellow House until his former Burke home could be made secure for his return. The Yellow House was an appealing option because sheriff’s deputies would be at the home for most of the day along with staff from NKHS. The hope was that their combined presence with law enforcement intervention would be enough to keep Hawkins in control.
Hawkins has diagnosed intellectual disabilities and is prone to violent outbursts. On June 27, he was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly jumping into cars near his mobile home at 696 Burke Green Road in Burke and assaulting Northeast Kingdom Human Services staff members and the driver of a farm tractor.
While it doesn’t appear that Hawkins assaulted anyone at the Yellow House, keeping him under control was a constant battle.
On multiple occasions beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday, Hawkins reportedly tried to flee the residence. The court used the word “elope” to describe Hawkins’ actions in trying to leave the Yellow House.
“Mr. Hawkins has made several attempts to elope from the curfew location, despite ongoing efforts of law enforcement and the NEKHS staff providing him with services, and the situation has created present significant risk of harm to himself and/or others,” Judge Harris wrote in an order putting Hawkins back into jail.
The judge held a court hearing on Thursday afternoon while Hawkins was still at the house after learning of the difficulty of trying to control him. During the discussion, hearing participants, including Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul and Hawkins’ public defender Sam Swopes, were told that Hawkins had just been physically returned into the house after trying to go free.
Later on Thursday the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department took Hawkins back to the Springfield jail.
Everyone connected to the case, including the attorneys who stand opposed concerning the criminal charges, agree that the jail is no place for Hawkins to be.
“(Judge) Haris doesn’t like it. I don’t like it. Nobody likes it, but that’s where we’re at,” said Paul.
The latest hearing concerning Hawkins was held Friday afternoon.
Discussion about a suitable location other than jail yielded no immediate options.
“I feel obligated to reiterate my opposition to him being in jail although I have no alternative to offer now,” said Swopes.
Even the Burke house is no longer an option, according to Deb Spencer-Tanguay, senior program director for NKHS.
On Wednesday she said a combination of caseworkers newly trained in using restraints and the addition of security officers from a private security company would open up a return to the Burke residence. A day later Spencer-Tanguay said the option was no longer viable.
On Friday she said another location has been identified. She did not specify where other than to say it’s not in the Burke area but it is in Vermont. The biggest drawback as an option for getting Hawkins out of jail is that she said she needs about 60 days to prepare the residence for Hawkins’ placement.
“We’re pursuing another site in a different location where we’ll be able to modify the house to be a secure placement for Mr. Hawkins so that the community will be safe and Mr. Hawkins will be safe,” said Spencer-Tanguay.
A potential different path out of jail hinges on a psychiatric evaluation, which Paul sought in a motion that was also discussed at the Friday hearing.
Hawkins has undergone a competency and sanity evaluation and his intellectual disability were identified as limiting factors in his ability to be prosecuted for the alleged crimes. The evaluation, though, didn’t speak to deeper psychiatric issues.
The lack of competency is not grounds for hospitalization. Paul said if a full psychiatric examination can be done and determine a mental illness, hospitalization could become an option.
The Department of Mental Health has agreed to ask Dr. Alisson Richards, a psychiatrist and director for the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital, to do the psychiatric evaluation.
Matt Viens, an assistant attorney general who represents the Department of Mental Health, addressed the court hearing participants on Friday.
“The commissioner is willing to see if the medical director for the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital, Dr. Alisson Richards, is able to do the examination that the court has identified to determine whether or not Mr. Hawkins has an undiagnosed mental illness,” Viens said.
If she is willing, Viens said, the hope is that the evaluation could take place the week after next.
With that time frame in mind, the court set Aug. 6 as the next status conference in the case.
In the meantime and until a suitable option is identified, Hawkins will remain in jail.
“We certainly don’t want to see Mr. Hawkins in a correctional facility, and if we had any kind of a placement where he could get services and stay reasonably safe for himself and around others we would move him,” said Judge Harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.