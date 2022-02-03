A man accused of smashing the windows out of 45 vehicles in St. Johnsbury is out of jail once again.

Micael Bizuneh, 33, has been held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $1,000 bail. But then Judge Timothy B. Tomasi lowered Bizuneh’s bail to a $500 secured appearance bond with only a 10 percent down-payment required to be released.

On Thursday, Bizuneh paid $50, signed for the rest and was released from the Newport prison back into the community.

Bizuneh has been charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief for smashing windshields and gouging paint on vehicles parked in St. Johnsbury village during a vandalism spree on Dec. 6, 2021.

The vandalism spree impacted the owners of vehicles parked at St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing. Cars were also damaged on North Avenue, Hastings Hill, Day Court and along Main Street.

