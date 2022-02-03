A man accused of smashing the windows out of 45 vehicles in St. Johnsbury is out of jail once again.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, has been held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport for lack of $1,000 bail. But then Judge Timothy B. Tomasi lowered Bizuneh’s bail to a $500 secured appearance bond with only a 10 percent down-payment required to be released.
On Thursday, Bizuneh paid $50, signed for the rest and was released from the Newport prison back into the community.
Bizuneh has been charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief for smashing windshields and gouging paint on vehicles parked in St. Johnsbury village during a vandalism spree on Dec. 6, 2021.
The vandalism spree impacted the owners of vehicles parked at St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing. Cars were also damaged on North Avenue, Hastings Hill, Day Court and along Main Street.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.