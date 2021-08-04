Brent A. Bapp has been accused of violating his court-ordered conditions of release three times within a week and also terrorizing his alleged victims.
“He’s violating all important conditions of release,” said Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett on Wednesday during Bapp’s arraignment on the violations.
“None of these are working,” said Barrett. “These victims feel terrorized by this series of events and the fact that the defendant clearly does not get it.”
Orleans Superior Court
But Judge A. Gregory Rainville said he had little choice but to release Bapp to a curfew residence in the community.
“What we have here is a situation where the court has to tread very lightly because the Supreme Court has been very, very careful to scrutinize bail cases and has been quite demanding on the trial courts in terms of how we use bail, how we use conditions of bail, how we use hold without bails,” said the judge. “The trend is, clearly, that the Supreme Court has instructed the trial courts to use conditions of release unless you have direct threats or violence. There’s some very specific criteria…”
Bapp, 35, is suspected of firing multiple gunshots through his next-door neighbors’ house on the weekend of July 10 but he has not been charged criminally in connection with the shooting - which state police say they are continuing to investigate.
But Bapp has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening for allegedly threatening to sexually assault and kill his Burton Hill Road neighbors - Jason and Caroline Watson..
But Judge Rainville said that’s not enough to hold Bapp behind bars at this time.
“The worst that we have is him carrying an alleged weapon while he was making some pretty vile threats,” said Judge Rainville. “But he was on his own property while doing it. And he never pointed a gun at anyone…No one’s identified the shooters who put the bullets in their home. And that’s where the real problem is.”
The judge released Bapp under a 24-hour curfew at the Corey Young residence located at 546 Leblanc Road in Barton and $10,000 bail which Bapp has already posted.
“I’ve got to lock him down,” said the judge. “He’s gotta prove to the court and to the state that he’s going to abide by conditions of release. If he flaunts that he will go to jail. Period.”
If convicted of all the charges now pending against him Bapp faces a possible sentence of over 13 years in prison and over $16,000 in fines.
