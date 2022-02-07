Accused St. Johnsbury window smasher Micael S. Bizuneh is back in jail after he allegedly created havoc on the streets of Montpelier on Friday and assaulted a police officer.
Bizuneh, 33, has already been charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief by smashing windshields and gouging paint on vehicles parked in St. Johnsbury village during a vandalism spree on Dec. 6, 2021.
He was released from Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on Thursday morning, Feb. 3. after posting $50 bail.
Montpelier Police say the next day they received a report of a man throwing things at pedestrians and moving vehicles near 120 Barre Street in Montpelier. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, Bizuneh was laying down on a pile of snow in the street but got up and punched a police officer as she approached to ask if he needed assistance.
Bizuneh is now being held on $1,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on charges of aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer.
Bizuneh had been in pre-trial detention after being arrested in St. Johnsbury in December. But Caledonia Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi recently lowered Bizuneh’s bail to a $500 secured appearance bond with only a 10 percent down-payment ($50) required to be released.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Maybe these judges should take some of their released criminals home. The state might also have some treatment prisons for the mentally ill. Even better they need a real mental hospital before things reach this point.
These daily reports regarding judicial ineptness are disgusting. What in the world are these folks thinking? They should be held responsible for their bad decisions not only by suspension but also monetary. Where do we find them?
Shocking. Not. Jail with mental health counseling appear to be appropriate.
Maybe the idiot judge shouldn't have release a repeat offender on $50 bail? We need to quit codling criminals. If this is a matter of mental health, take him off the streets and get him into a secure facility.
Now wasn't that real smart to let him out on $50.00 what is it going to take to get these dumb a** Judges to open their eyes? This is pathetic........
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.