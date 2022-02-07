St. Jay Car Smasher Arrested One Day After Release
Micael Bizuneh

Accused St. Johnsbury window smasher Micael S. Bizuneh is back in jail after he allegedly created havoc on the streets of Montpelier on Friday and assaulted a police officer.

Bizuneh, 33, has already been charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief by smashing windshields and gouging paint on vehicles parked in St. Johnsbury village during a vandalism spree on Dec. 6, 2021.

He was released from Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on Thursday morning, Feb. 3. after posting $50 bail.

Montpelier Police say the next day they received a report of a man throwing things at pedestrians and moving vehicles near 120 Barre Street in Montpelier. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, Bizuneh was laying down on a pile of snow in the street but got up and punched a police officer as she approached to ask if he needed assistance.

Bizuneh is now being held on $1,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on charges of aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Bizuneh had been in pre-trial detention after being arrested in St. Johnsbury in December. But Caledonia Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi recently lowered Bizuneh’s bail to a $500 secured appearance bond with only a 10 percent down-payment ($50) required to be released.

