Accused Strangler Indicted For Assault, Destroying Evidence

In the January round of grand jury indictments for Grafton Superior Court, a Bethlehem man is accused of assaulting his intimate partner and attempting to destroy evidence by instructing her to wash the blood out her hair.

Other residents are also charged with assaulting their intimate partners, and others for drug possession or being felons in possession of guns.

