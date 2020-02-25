St. Johnsbury Police say heroin and cocaine were being sold out of an apartment in the Four Seasons neighborhood.

Courtney Gray, 27, Bronx, N.Y., and Tyler Ehmann, 30, St. Johnsbury, both pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to multiple charges in connection with the Friday raid of Ehmann’s residence located at 380 Summer St., Apt. 5.

