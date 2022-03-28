Images from surveillance cameras at Dunkin Donuts in St. Johnsbury show a person who broke into the restaurant and stole cash from the tip cannister. An investigation by St. Johnsbury Police determined the man in the photos to be Nicolas Balch. (Contributed photos)
In this image, captured by a surveillance camera inside Eastern and Main Market-Deli in St. Johnsbury, a man police identified as Nicolas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury, grabs the store's tip jar on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
Images from surveillance cameras at Dunkin Donuts in St. Johnsbury show a person who broke into the restaurant and stole cash from the tip cannister. An investigation by St. Johnsbury Police determined the man in the photos to be Nicolas Balch. (Contributed photos)
In this image, captured by a surveillance camera inside Eastern and Main Market-Deli in St. Johnsbury, a man police identified as Nicolas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury, grabs the store's tip jar on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
A St. Johnsbury man who is accused of multiple thefts of counter-top tip jars was arrested over the weekend for alleged drug possession and impersonating an officer.
Nicolas Balch, 42, had been ordered to court for 12:30 p.m. on Monday to answer for the most recent accusation of a tip jar theft at Eastern and Main Market-Deli and for new charges from Saturday for possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, impersonating a police officer, violation of conditions of release, and disorderly conduct. He didn’t make it to court on time and an arrest warrant with a bail figure of $500 was ordered by Judge Justin Jiron.
The warrant was pulled later on Monday when Balch showed up, but it was too late to arraign him so he was rescheduled for an arraignment today.
The latest allegations against Balch from Saturday were reported by St. Johnsbury Police Officer George Johnson. He noted that he responded to a complaint made from an Eastern Avenue apartment resident on Saturday a few minutes before 5 a.m.
“I responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury as the victim was reporting a male was trying to break into his apartment to use it as a place to ‘Smoke Crack,’” the police report states.
Officer Johnson said he found Balch in the hallway outside the complainant’s apartment and Balch was “heavily impaired by drugs.” The officer was told by the complainant that Balch had been trying to get into the apartment for over two hours and on his first attempt, he banged on the apartment door and claimed he was a St. Johnsbury Police officer.
After he was arrested, noted Officer Johnson, cocaine and heroin were found in Balch’s possession.
In court on Monday when Balch didn’t appear on time, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul asked for $200 bail in the case of the tip jar theft from Eastern and Main Market-Deli and another $200 in bail for an earlier charge of violating a court order. As for the new charges, Paul communicated a possible felony charge of drug trafficking and asked for another $10,000 in bail.
Judge Jiron denied that high bail request, citing Balch’s limited financial means and suggesting that it’s more likely that the drugs found on Balch were for his own use and not to traffic to others.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.