A Danville man charged with voyeurism last year for allegedly sharing a nude photo of a woman on social media is now facing 13 new charges, including felony sexual assault.

Blaine J. Roy, 22, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to multiple counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services, unlawful mischief, violation of an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release. Roy is also charged with felony sexual assault — no consent, and felony sexual assault — threatening or coercing, both of which carry possible life prison sentences.

