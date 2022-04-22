Accused Waterfront Plaza Shooter Challenging Search Warrant

The alleged Waterfront Plaza shooter is challenging the legality of a search warrant in federal court.
Jaquan Flintroy, also known as Jayquan “Jay” or “Uno” Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Conn., pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to attempted second-degree murder following the shooting of Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 44, in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot on Nov. 30, 2020.
Flintroy has also been indicted in U.S. District Court on a related charge of carrying a firearm on Nov. 30, 2020, while being involved in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. On April 14, Flintroy’s defense attorney, Robert L. Sussman of Burlington, filed a motion in federal court arguing the evidence seized during a related search of a Westmore home should be suppressed.
U.S. District Court
The search was conducted at 191 Westside Lane in Westmore on January 6, 2021, at 6:45 a.m. Police said they seized evidence related to the charges against Flintroy.
“The police went to that residence possessing the arrest warrant for Mr. Flintroy but without a search warrant,” wrote Attorney Sussman in his motion. “When Mr. Flintroy did not come out, multiple armed police officers entered the residence to arrest him, finding him in the living room. He was taken into custody.”
According to Sussman, police then conducted a “protective sweep,” of the house and said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
“Relying on the discovery of these items, the police sought and were granted a search warrant of the premises later that day,” wrote Attorney Sussman. “During that search, the police found several items of evidentiary value, including a firearm, suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, and cell phones.”
Attorney Sussman then argued that the second search was based on a “tainted” warrant.
“A protective sweep, aimed at protecting the arresting officers …is nevertheless not a full search of the premises, but may extend only to a cursory inspection of those spaces where a person may be found and lasts no longer than is necessary to dispel the reasonable suspicion of danger and in any event no longer than it takes to complete the arrest and depart the premises,” wrote Attorney Sussman. “In the current case, there were no circumstances to justify a protective sweep, especially after Mr. Flintroy was secured by the police. Therefore, any evidence found during that sweep must be suppressed.”
Police say the Waterfront Plaza shooting was part of a dispute among alleged drug dealers from Connecticut.
