Ace’s Towing Sponsoring Holiday Lights Big Rig Parade

Ace's Towing is once again sponsoring the parade of big vehicles sporting holiday lights, this Saturday evening downtown from 6-7 p.m. Donations from the registration fees go to H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Everyday. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — The third annual Holiday Light Up The Night parade, in which large trucks and vehicles are lit up with holiday lights and travel through the village to the delight of local children, is set for this Saturday from 6-7 p.m.

Sponsored by Ace’s Towing & Repair, the parade will begin on Main Street at the old Kennametal factory building parking lot, and leave at 6 p.m. heading to Depot Street, then Center Street, and ending at Bandstand Park.

