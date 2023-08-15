If there is one word that can be used to describe Jimmy and Sara Ackermann, it’s resilient.

Although only in their mid-thirties, these hard-working Hardwick dairy farmers have the same dogged work ethic of generations of old-time New England farmers, something that was not lost on the judging committee for this year’s Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award. Neither was their commitment to sustainability and making decisions to ‘right-size’ their operation to fit both their farm and family goals.

