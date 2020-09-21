Act 250 Panel Has Questions For Asphalt Plant Owner

The District 7 Environmental Commission will conduct a site visit of the operating asphalt plant on Route 58 in Irasburg not far from the Irasburg school. (File Photo)

IRASBURG - The District 7 Environmental Commission wants to know what causes odors from the operating asphalt plant on Route 58 in Irasburg and what can be done to control it.

The commission also has asked owner Jeff Hutchins of Boardwalk LLC of Richmond to explain at a remote hearing Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. whether the new equipment at the facility will change the visual and traffic impacts of the plant.

