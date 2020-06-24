COVENTRY — The District 7 Environmental Commission on Tuesday approved a modified plan by Casella Waste Systems to hire an independent consultant to monitor odors in and around its landfill in Coventry.
A locally based consultant to monitor, investigate and document odors on and off site is one of the mandates of an Act 250 permit amendment allowing Casella to expand the landfill.
Casella had to submit its contract proposal to the commission for approval. The commission will also consider the qualifications of a proposed consultant and seek comment from parties.
The commission agrees with all changes in the contract suggested by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. That includes a change that states the monitor “shall visit” the landfill to investigate “objectionable” landfill odors observed off site, the commission orders.
Casella had argued that the monitor would rely on science-based observations, not subjective descriptions like “objectionable.”
The commission accepted the frequency and manner of inspections of waste loads, and will not require the monitor to have truck loads of waste “augured” to determine what is inside, as suggested by Henry Coe of Danville, a leader of the citizens’ group DUMP which opposed the landfill expansion.
The Act 250 permit amendment requires Casella, through its landfill operator New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWS-VT), to hire a consultant able to respond within 30 minutes to odor complaints made on the landfill hot line.
Previously, complaints were made to officials in Montpelier.
NEWSVT in mid-December gave the commission a proposed job description and details about how the monitor would report findings.
Under the proposal, the odor consultant would get word of a complaint within five minutes from the hot line call center, describing the name of the caller , call back number, plus the location, nature, description and intensity of the odor.
The consultant would call the complainant back within 30 minutes, unless that person decided to remain anonymous.
If an odor is confirmed, the consultant would go to the landfill to pursue the complaint, with access to the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The complaint and results of the subsequent investigation would be reported on a special form to the commission, Vermont Natural Resources Board, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and the town of Coventry.
If the consultant should discover an equipment failure outside regular business hours, he or she would immediately alert the landfill’s on-call personnel so they can respond.
The consultant also would randomly inspect two waste loads a week during business hours.
A back up would be needed on federal holidays or during unexpected events like storms or fires.
The consultant will be under contract, but not considered an employee or agent of the landfill operator or Casella.
NEWSVT has permission to develop 51.2 acres of additional lined landfill identified as Phase VI, continuing to accept garbage and debris of up to 600,000 tons annually at a maximum of 5,000 tons a day.
The permit amendment allows the expansion to continue until June 30, 2028. The current expansion would allow the landfill to continue to take waste and then be capped and closed within 35 years.
The project includes lined cells to contain the waste, the handling of liquid called leachate drained from the new cells, stormwater treatment ponds, up to five greenhouses, and three contiguous soil stockpiles.
Leachate cannot be treated within the Lake Memphremagog watershed.
The landfill sits on approximately 1,056 acres on Airport Road in Coventry, north of the Northeast Kingdom International Airport.
