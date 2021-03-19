Act 250 Panel OKs Plan For Landfill Odor Monitor

COVENTRY — The regional Act 250 commission paved the way this week for the hiring of a first locally-based odor monitor for the landfill in Coventry.
In a long-awaited decision, the District 7 Environmental Commission approved on Wednesday the language of the contract that will be the guiding document for an odor monitor.
The monitor will be able to respond in real time to complaints about odors from the only landfill in Vermont, located on Airport Road.
The landfill is in the middle of an expansion approved last year by the commission. In issuing an Act 250 amendment for the expansion, the commission required the creation of an independent contractor to respond to odors and other responsibilities of oversight, paid for by, but not answerable to Casella Waste Systems.
The commission only made one change to the contract language, by requiring coverage to respond to odor complaints on federal holidays if the landfill is open and operating due to an emergency. The commission has to be notified in writing if this is not possible, the language change says.
Casella is expected to put out a request for bids from contractors. Once a contractor is chosen as odor monitor, the commission asked Casella to submit the name of the proposed contractor along with the updated contract for review by parties, with opportunity for input.
Then the commission will review the submission and approve the contract and contractor.
Neighbors and critics of the landfill operation asked for an independent odor monitor who would be located near enough to the landfill to respond quickly to odor complaints.
Casella last summer gave its proposed contract to the commission.
Act 250 staff took the blame for the delay in reviewing and approving the contract, saying staff had been overwhelmed by an unusually high number of permit questions and requests — the result of the hot real estate market in Vermont during the pandemic.
