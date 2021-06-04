Act 250 Panel OKs Upgrade To Irasburg Asphalt Plant

IRASBURG — The District 7 Environmental Commission this week issued an Act 250 permit amendment to the already upgraded asphalt plant in Irasburg.
The permit amendment “specifically authorizes” the installation after the fact of the new plant with what’s called blue smoke air pollution controls, saying the plant meets air quality and other standards.
The plant on Route 58, less than a mile east of Irasburg Village School, received an air pollution control permit from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources last year.
The permit decision comes months after site visits by the commission in October 2020 and a remote hearing on Nov. 18, 2020.
Neighbors have complained about the original plant operating since 2018. Neighbors and the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District board opposed the already installed upgrade over concerns about pollution, traffic and aesthetics.
Some complained in early May that the commission was taking too long to deliberate on the project, asking that the plant be shut down pending commission comment or order.
The commission found that the new asphalt plant meets Vermont’s more stringent emission standards compared to other states, citing testimony from experts.
The commission stated in its findings of fact that opponents did not produce evidence to challenge the ANR permit.
“Although neighbors and the school district are concerned with the potential for adverse air impacts, with some persons reporting odor concerns that they attribute to the original and/or replacement plant, these concerns are insufficient to rebut the technical determinations made by ANR in issuing its 2020 Air Permit for the subject replacement plant, which is based on specific equipment and allowed emissions and includes specific standards for pollutants, which is to be given substantial deference.
“Stack testing has been completed and is favorable, qualified ANR staff will be completing inspections on a typical annual basis, and periodic testing will occur every five years, under the terms of the 2020 Air Permit.”
The upgraded facility won’t cause unreasonable congestion or unsafe conditions on area roadways.
The commission supports a plan to upgrade the landscaping.
The owner of the Boardwalk plant, Jeff Hutchins, had argued that he didn’t need an Act 250 permit amendment for the plant upgrade. The commission’s coordinator disagreed in a jurisdictional opinion, setting up the site visit and hearing.
Hutchins appealed the jurisdictional opinion to the Vermont Environmental Court while applying for the amendment. That appeal is still pending.
