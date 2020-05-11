Act 250 Panel Preps For Hearing On Irasburg Asphalt Plant

IRASBURG — The District 7 Environmental Commission is preparing to consider an application for an Act 250 permit amendment to upgrade the asphalt plant on Route 58.
As part of that, the commission will hold what’s called a rescheduled and remote pre-hearing conference on May 29 to identify those who want party status - and a chance to appeal any decision - and determine the issues in the case. An initial pre-hearing conference set for May 1 was postponed.
District 7 coordinator Kirsten Sultan in a jurisdictional opinion Jan. 17 found that plant owner Jeffrey Hutchins has to get an Act 250 permit amendment because the proposed upgrade would be a material change and have potential for significant adverse impact with respect to more than one criteria under Act 250.
Hutchins is appealing the jurisdictional opinion to the Vermont Environmental Court, but is also seeking the amendment anyway. He told the court that the new state-of-the-art equipment would have better pollution controls.
The plant did not initially require an air pollution control permit but one was later acquired. The District 7 commission did not review the air pollution control permit and would want a chance, along with parties involved, to look at it, Sultan wrote.
A new air pollution control permit would be needed for the new plant, Sultan wrote. The new plant is larger and could have a significant visual and traffic impact as well, she stated.
The plant, operational since 2018, has been the subject of complaints over odors.
Locals Seek Party Status
The Irasburg Planning Commission and some area residents have already notified Sultan that they intend to participate in the pre-hearing conference. The commission has statutory party status. The commission will decide who else can have party status and on which conditions.
On Jan. 2, the planning commission voted unanimously to explain the commission’s questions and concerns about the plant, planning commission Clerk Judith Jackson wrote to Sultan.
“Our concerns address potential significant impacts of the proposed replacement asphalt plant on Criterion 1. Air and Water Quality; Criterion 5. Transportation Safety and Congestion; Criterion 6. Impact on Schools; Criterion 8, Aesthetics; and Criterion 10. Conformance with Local and Regional Plans.”
The planning commission in the letter raised concerned about past problems with emissions at the plant.
Others seeking to participate include Ashley Cleveland who wrote to Sultan saying that her son attends Irasburg Village School on Route 58, which she said is 1,500 feet from the plant.
She said her son has complained of a strong odor while at the school playground. She also has concerns about truck traffic going by the school.
Another resident living a mile from the plant, Patricia Lackie, said she is already impacted visually by the existing plant and will be affected by the upgrade.
And Katharine Feuti, who lives a mile away on Route 58, told Sultan in her request to participate that the existing plant has caused “irreparable damage” to the aesthetic and historical beauty of Allen Hill.
Remote Access To Hearing
The pre-hearing conference will be conducted remotely by Skype video or teleconference “due to ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.”
Anyone interested in participating should email Sultan at kirsten.sultan@vermont.gov no later than Wednesday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Sultan will send out the invitations to the remote meeting. Anyone who already signed up for the postponed pre-hearing conference will get a notice by email.
Anyone who wants to participate by phone can call 1 (802) 828-7667 and use Conference ID: 968923635
Exhibits must be filed in advance with Sultan.
Sultan can be reached at 802-751-0126 to help anyone experiencing technical difficulties or who needs assistance troubleshooting with Skype.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.