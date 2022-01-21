ACT Puts Casella Lawsuit Settlement Funds To Use

A recent settlement in a federal Clean Water Act lawsuit against Casella Waste Systems will be put to work for local conservation, said representatives for the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT), which received $50,000 under the settlement terms.
The case against Casella was brought in 2018 by the Conservation Law Foundation and Community Action Works for the discharge of pollutants from Casella’s North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem into the Ammonoosuc River.
The parties’ settlement agreement was entered in the case docket by Paul Barbadoro, judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, on Jan. 11.
Under the terms of the settlement, Casella/NCES has two years to apply for all necessary permits to perform removal of contaminated sediments and site restoration work at the large seep and drainage channel located between the landfill and the Ammonoosuc River.
The company then has one year to complete the cleanup.
As part of the settlement, Casella/NCES is required to make a $50,000 payment to fund “projects designed to promote restoration, preservation, protection, and/or enhancement of water quality in the Ammonoosuc River watershed.”
ACT was chosen by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Community Action Works as a locally-recognized community organization to partner with for the use of the settlement funds.
“ACT will use these funds and any other settlement funds that come from our continued partnership with CLF to protect the Ammonoosuc watershed and the people who depend on it” said Rosalind Page, ACT’s executive director. “It seems only right that an organization like ACT, filled with people who live and work in this often-forgotten part of the state, should have the opportunity to assure the money goes directly to preserving the environment that our communities, families and future generations call home.”
ACT’s mission statement calls for protecting the natural world, including clean water for all.
“We intend to do that with these funds, just as we do with other grants we receive from sources like the NH Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, which came from penalties imposed on companies and corporations that broke environmental laws leading to groundwater contamination,” said Page.
For many years, ACT has worked locally to protect water quality and drinking water through deliberate and high-impact conservation projects in the region.
About a third of their now 34 conserved properties have water-quality conservation as part of the project impacts.
One can find these projects from Bethlehem downriver to Bath and Haverhill.
Most recently, in 2020, ACT conserved property in Bath, which sits directly next to the intake well for the entire town’s drinking water.
The settlement funds will be put toward continuing the conservation of properties along the Ammonoosuc River and its tributaries.
Though water quality and protection have always been part of ACT’s mission, the organization sees the settlement money as an opportunity to focus more intentionally on water quality education and to help shed light on the many ways to address the critical issue of water protection.
Learn more at act-nh.org or by calling (603) 823-7777.
