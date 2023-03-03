ACT’s Speaker Series: N.H.’s Butterflies Take Flight With Volunteer Help

LANCASTER – Have you noticed a change in the number of butterflies you see in your yard and garden?
Wondering how our state’s butterfly populations are doing?
Join the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s (ACT) and special guest speaker, Heidi Holman, a wildlife diversity biologist with New Hampshire Fish and Game, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thurs., March 9, for a hybrid event at either the Lancaster Elementary School or online.
Catch up on the status of butterflies in our state and find out how you can help!
Holman will share the results of recent work with N.H.’s White Mountain Fritillary and White Mountain Arctic in the Presidential Range.
Researchers have been collecting data to better understand the details of how these butterflies live in the alpine zone.
We’ll then dive into how volunteer effort in 2022 clarified where these species live across the state.
Find out where and how volunteers are working to help this effort, and (hopefully) get inspired to go outside this spring and chip in to help with the long-term monitoring of butterflies!
Holman grew up in southwest New Hampshire and was fortunate enough to return to the state after receiving her master’s of science degree in conservation biology from the University of Minnesota.
Her primary responsibilities include implementing recovery efforts for the Karner blue butterfly and the New England cottontail rabbit with habitat restoration and releasing individuals from captive breeding programs.
Her current focus is using knowledge gained from the recovery effort for the Karner blue butterfly to conserve other Lepidoptera in the state.
This program is free to all participants, but registration is required.
ACT and NHFG are partnering to offer this presentation as a hybrid event, so when registering, please indicate whether you plan to attend in person or online.
