ACT To Hold First Story Hour At Foss Forest

The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust will be holding their first joint story hour at the Foss Forest on May 1. (Contributed photo Ashley Garrison)

SUGAR HILL, NH — Bring the kiddos for Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s (ACT) first Story Hour at the Foss Forest this Sunday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Join St. Johnsbury Athenaeum’s Youth Librarian and ACT volunteer, Becky Hatfield for a fun book reading trail-side.

The driving force behind ACT’s StoryWalk, Becky will be reading North Country Spring by Reeve Lindbergh, the featured story at the StoryWalk this spring. ACT’s Story Hour is planned with children ages four to seven in mind, though families with older students who think they’d enjoy it are always welcome.

The event will last about an hour, and healthy snacks will be provided.

ACT’s StoryWalk is an ongoing collaborative project between ACT, Gale River Cooperative Preschool, and Franconia’s Abbie Greenleaf Library. It’s a fun and different way to get children of all ages excited to get outside.

Since the books change regularly, there’s always something new to explore in the woods. Come to learn about this fun resource on Sunday, and keep coming back on your own to see it change with the seasons!

This event is free and open to the public, but to help organizers registration is required to attend. To sign up today, go to act-nh.org/education-events or call the office at (603) 823-7777.

The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust inspires and leads private, voluntary action to conserve the land the North Country loves. Learn more and become a member at act-nh.org or call the office at (603)-823-7777.

