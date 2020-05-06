Activity Picks Up At St. Johnsbury School

The students and teachers may be working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s still activity at the St. Johnsbury School building on Western Avenue.
And St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca says it’s all being done in compliance with COVID-19 prevention requirements set by the Vermont Department of Health.
Ricca addressed the school board on Monday night by Zoom meeting and said the ongoing school breakfast and lunch program, under the direction of Food Service Director Carolee Stuart, has now been joined by contractors who are beginning work on a planned multi-million dollar school renovation project.
“Construction workers and sub-contractors for our bond have started to spend some time in our building,” said Ricca during his report. “Given the governor’s recent order we know that crews of 5 are allowed — as long as the appropriate precautions are in place.”
Ricca said he had reviewed those precautions with Stuart and St. Johnsbury School Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell.
“We are able to meet all these requirements,” said Ricca.
The new orders were issued on April 24.
They include prohibitions on any school employees coming to work sick or with COVID-19 symptoms. All employees must also observe strict social distancing of at least six feet while on the job and refrain from touching their own faces.
“Carolee Stuart and the food service employees and any volunteers are ensuring at least six feet distancing,” said Ricca.
School employees can’t congregate and must use hand sanitizer and wipe down their work areas after use.
Employees must also wear face coverings when in the presence of others.
“Anyone entering the building from May 4, 2020 going forward will wear a mask,” said Ricca.
Doors and windows will be kept open to promote air flow inside the building, and a designated health and safety officer will be on-site to monitor activities and ensure compliance.
“Patrick Campbell will be serving in this role,” said Ricca.
Ricca said that Stuart and her team have now provided 23,700 meals for students in need, as well and for local child care centers.
“We continue to be grateful for the commitment of Carolee Stuart and her team of employees and volunteers,” said Ricca.
The three million dollar school renovation project will include security improvements to the front of the school, a new biomass boiler system, and several 20-year maintenance items scheduled to be addressed including control systems updates for building heating and ventilation mechanicals.
