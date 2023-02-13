Adair Country Inn And Restaurant For Sale

BETHLEHEM – After nearly a decade of stewardship by the Bedor family, the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant will soon be available for sale as the Bedor family transitions to retirement.
For nearly a decade, Joel and Cathy Bedor have owned the estate, which was built in 1927 by Frank Hogan as a gift to his only daughter, Dorothy Adair Hogan, when she married John W. Guider.
In the last 30 years, the Adair was converted from a home to a classic inn and restaurant welcoming guests from the local area and far beyond.
The inn and restaurant are known for featuring a relaxed and inviting atmosphere while offering a locally inspired menu attracting guests for everyday dining or special occasion events like weddings, parties and more.
Sited on 150 acres, the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant has scenic grounds with exquisite views of Mt. Washington and the surrounding White Mountains, walking trails and elegant stone walls and gardens designed by the Olmsted Brothers (sons of the man who designed New York City’s Central Park).
The Bedor family are not newcomers to the hospitality business.
Before owning the Adair, they were part of the ownership group and management team that successfully reopened and revitalized the Mt. Washington Hotel and Resort in Bretton Woods.
In addition, their careers included ownership of the Mt. Washington Cog Railway – a world-renowned tourist attraction.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed owning this incredibly special place, the Adair, as our ‘post retirement’ business,” said Joel. “But after some quiet reflection, Cathy and I have decided it is time to pass the torch to the next party, so they may put their mark on this indelible property here in the North Country of New Hampshire.”
“The Adair has been a labor of love for us,” said Cathy. “We had also hoped to be able to share the property with others through a small community of single-family homes we were hoping to build on-site, but unfortunately with today’s dynamic building costs and some other factors, the dream will remain just that for now.”
She added, “Joel and I are looking forward to focusing more of our time as active members in the community through our efforts with WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) and others.”
The Adair Inn is managed by innkeeper Stacey Rachdorf.
“We only have words of praise for Stacey and his staff that make the Adair Inn’s guest experience second to none,” said Joel. “In addition, under the direction of executive chef Steve Learned, formerly of Balsams Resort and his renowned reputation in New Hampshire culinary circles, the food and beverage and culinary offerings at Adair have reached a new and exciting level.”
“Stacey, Steve, and their staff work diligently each day to curate a world-class guest experience,” said Cathy. “Our online ratings and public praise are a true testament to their hard work, professionalism and vision.”
The Adair Country Inn & Restaurant is listed by Badger Peabody and Smith Realty and will be available to be purchased as an existing business, or as one of the few remaining original, tranquil, New England estates. The list price is $2,699,000.
Hope it stays as it is, great staff, great Chef, and amazing accommodations!
