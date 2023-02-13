Adair Country Inn And Restaurant For Sale
After nearly a decade of ownership, Joel and Cathy Bedor, pictured, are selling the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant in Bethlehem. (Contributed image)

BETHLEHEM – After nearly a decade of stewardship by the Bedor family, the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant will soon be available for sale as the Bedor family transitions to retirement.

For nearly a decade, Joel and Cathy Bedor have owned the estate, which was built in 1927 by Frank Hogan as a gift to his only daughter, Dorothy Adair Hogan, when she married John W. Guider.

