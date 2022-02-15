Adair Inn Condominium Plan Moves Forward

One year after the Bethlehem Planning Board heard a conceptual for more than 40 condominium-cottages proposed for 200 acres at Adair Country Inn and Restaurant, the property owner and project partners went back before the board with the design and are expected to soon submit a formal site plan application.
On Feb. 9, planners met for the design review phase of the project that is being advanced by Adair Inn owners Joel and Cathy Bedor, project engineer Steven Keach, of the Bedford, N.H.-based Keach Nordstrom Associates, and Badger Peabody and Smith realtors.
If all goes well, work could begin after mud season this year, they said.
The Adair cottages, townhouse-style 1 1/2-story buildings, will have two options available for the starting units, said Keach, who presented the plan.
There will be two-bedroom and three-bedroom designs with customized enhancements and 1,450 square feet units with room for expansion.
A one-car garage will be standard and some sites will be capable of having a two-car garage.
During the course of multiple development phases, the complex would be made into a 43-cottage community featuring walking, snowshoeing, and cross-country ski trails linked to each unit and set on 140 acres of Adair property, said Keach, according to the draft meeting minutes obtained Tuesday.
The cottages — described as high-end prefabricated structures beginning in the low $400,000 price range — will be located on the westerly side of the property and accessed via Route 302 and Guider Lane, a town-maintained road that goes to Adair Inn.
Some units will have their own septic and others will share with two other cottages.
The water supply will be done by Capital Well.
Permit applications are currently being submitted to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and the Bedors have hired wetlands scientists, said Keach.
There will be an issue with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation regarding the Guider Lane entrance, he said.
The development team will reach out to Bethlehem Road Agent Brett Jackson, and because Guider Lane is a dead-end road, Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson will be contacted regarding his thoughts on the road configuration and public safety.
In her report to town planners, community planning consultant Tara Bamford noted a requirement to identify a right-of-way, a fire chief review, and coordination with DOT and Jackson on Guider Lane and Route 302.
Subdivision regulations allow the planning board to require the applicant to pay for any improvements to the intersection at Guider Lane and Route 302 that would be required as part of the development, said Bamford.
“In the meantime, I have been encouraging the applicant’s engineer to begin collaborating with the town road agent and NHDOT District Engineer to brainstorm on some low-cost improvements such as channelizing that might improve safety for the additional 344 cars per day (43 units X 8 trips per day),” Bamford said in her report. “NHDOT has also mentioned the possibility of moving the intersection to the west to improve sight distance.”
As for the property, since there will be a merger and rearrangement of lot lines, Bamford said she suggests the project be treated as a lot line adjustment to be concurrently reviewed with the major subdivision.
A formal subdivision application will need to be submitted, said Keach.
When presenting the concept in March 2021, Andy Smith, owner-broker of Badger Peabody and Smith, said there’s a high demand for the proposed condominiums, the housing is needed in the area, and the units will be year-round housing or seasonal housing.
Planning Board member Jonathan Stevenson asked about a guarantee that the private roads within the development will not become town roads, which, if made town roads, would be maintained by the town.
Stevenson was told there can be no guarantee that the roads will remain private because any resident who gathers 25 or more resident signatures can petition to accept a road as a town road and present it to voters.
