Adaptive Race Car, 1940 GMC Racer Part Of Speedway Reunion

WATERFORD — This year’s reunion at Northeastern Speedway on Rt. 18 in Waterford touches on all phases of racing, both as it was back then and as it is today.
Adaptive Motorsports will have a race car modified for handicapped folks at the track for Saturday’s festivities. “The vehicle has a door that is custom-built to be accessible for disabled drivers,” stated track owner Paul Bellefeuille. “In addition, the car has controls that can be operated with hands for those who can’t use pedals.” On Friday, Bellefeuille added, about 15 veterans came to Wiscasset Speedway in Maine to experience the thrill of driving on a racetrack.
Adaptive Motorsports and Wellness is a nonprofit run by Brian Hanaford of Plymouth, N.H.
Another special aspect of Saturday’s event is a 1940 GMC race car built from scratch, Bellefeuille said, by Ray Chase of Lyndonville in his garage over the last year and a half. It’s a tribute car for Skip Easter and he will be bring it to the track on Saturday. “It’s some car - Ray did all his own welding, bodywork. It’s pieces of different cars - a different rear end, different motor and transmission…Skip Easter was his hero as a young kid here at the track.”
Easter raced at Northeastern up until the track’s 1966 closing. Built from the ground up, the tribute car by Ray Chase will be out on display - it won’t be driven, Bellefeuille said - and there will also be a tribute to Dick Gammell, who passed recently and raced at Northeastern from 1959-62 or so. [His brother] Victor will be there with his nephew’s car. He just won the race last weekend at White Mountain” Motorsport Park in North Woodstock, N.H., Paul said.
“With great weather in the forecast I expect a large turnout of 40 race cars,” Bellefeuille said. “I am also offering kids to ride in the old race cars from 1-2 p.m. Something new this year.” Prior to that, there will be parade laps on the track from noon-1 p.m. Overall, the schedule of events runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Even some VIPs from Toyota might be on hand, he added. “Mike Pricer who is marketing manager for Toyota Racing, called me and said a few VIP’s from Toyota might come to the event as they are in Loudon for the NASCAR race and on Saturday they have nothing to do, and they heard about the event and wanted to come. So it will be interesting to have Toyota Racing at the event. You never know who will show up.”
