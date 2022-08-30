BURKE — Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country (ASPNC) and Kingdom Trails Association (KTA) have partnered to establish three adaptive-friendly loops on the KTA network of trails for athletes with disabilities.

KTA’s expansive trail network combined with ASPNC’s knowledge, equipment and instruction “allows community members and visitors of all abilities to partake in the much-loved sport of mountain biking,” said KTA Communications Manager Lilias Ide.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments