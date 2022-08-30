BURKE — Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country (ASPNC) and Kingdom Trails Association (KTA) have partnered to establish three adaptive-friendly loops on the KTA network of trails for athletes with disabilities.
KTA’s expansive trail network combined with ASPNC’s knowledge, equipment and instruction “allows community members and visitors of all abilities to partake in the much-loved sport of mountain biking,” said KTA Communications Manager Lilias Ide.
As mountain biking’s popularity has increased and access to trail networks expands, “it is imperative that trails are accessible and programming exists so that all community members feel welcome and valued,” Ide stated. “ASPNC is eager to bring adaptive sports programming to the NEK.”
“We are eager to build on the work Kingdom Trails has begun in terms of trail accessibility as well as to serve as a resource for athletes with disabilities,” stated ASPNC Executive Director Kelly Starr. In fact, she added, ASPNC athletes have been to KTA this summer, “riding the trails, meeting with KT’s staff and having a blast doing it!” she noted.
“We’ve been able to establish 53 miles of adaptive trails, with help from the Kelly Brush Foundation and Vermont Adaptive,” added KTA Partnership Director Lukas Ray. “Now with ASPNC’s help, KT hopes more trails will become aMTB-accessible.”
Three loops have been established for adaptive riders. There’s a beginner loop (three miles), an intermediate (five miles), and an advanced 7.5-mile loop. KTA established the routes based on input and suggestions from aRiders, said executive director Abby Long on Tuesday. The loops are clearly marked on KTA’s online map.
The five-mile intermediate loop includes the well-traveled White School trail. From East Darling Hill Road, adaptive riders can head toward the new climb up trail by way of White School, allowing for access to trails like Farm Junk and Skydive. “Adaptive riders wanted different options,” Long said. In some cases, alternate routes for adaptive riders were built, while in others, existing trails were tweaked to make them aMTB-friendly. “[Trail crew supervisor] CJ Scott and the trail crew really nailed it” with the work they did. “They really struck that balance. We didn’t really have to do too much on some of the trails - they were already wide enough or didn’t need that much tweaking,” she added.
It’s not just adaptive riders who benefit, Long pointed out. “This work improves the trails for everybody. The network as a whole benefits,” she noted, emphasizing that the trails are marked appropriately, and all riders can access all trails all the time.
The role of the Kelly Brush Foundation (KBF) and Vermont Adaptive is also key. “The Kelly Brush Foundation hosted a three-day adaptive mountain bike camp here last summer,” Long said. “They’re coming back for another camp next month, and we’re really excited.” The second annual KBF Adaptive Mountain Bike Camp is Sept. 27-30 at Kingdom Trails.
Bathrooms and portalets marked on the KTA map are handicap accessible. The KTA Welcome Center in East Burke village has handicapped parking and an ADA-accessible ramp to access the building.
