Adaptive Sports Partners To Be Featured In National Online Conference

A skills training program created by Adaptive Sports Partners of the North County (ASPNC) will be featured in a free, national online conference on movement and the Feldenkrais Method.
When the coronavirus shut down in-person programming last spring, ASPNC launched an online Awareness Through Movement® program for people with disabilities. “Hundreds of people tuned in to the ASPNC Facebook channel, prompting national syndication of the program by Move United, the national network of more than 180 local adaptive athlete member organizations,” said ASPNC program manager Jacki Katzman, a Bethlehem-based Awareness Through Movement teacher.
Katzman and ASPNC Program Manager Nate Hanson partnered to launch the program of free online classes for adaptive athletes. Together they have been invited to present their work at the international “Move Better, Feel Better Feldenkrais Awareness Summit,” a 10-day online conference scheduled May 1-10. Open to the public, it showcases the diverse applications of Awareness Through Movement. “Last year over 30,000 people attended,” Katzman noted.
Katzman’s and Hanson’s talk, “Awareness Through Movement: Adaptive Athlete Edition” is scheduled for May 7, and covers how to create an inclusive and fun program for athletes with disabilities to excel at sports. The talk will air all day Friday and Saturday.
“Awareness Through Movement is a body-based education form for anyone looking to improve how they move,” Katzman said. “It is particularly suited to the needs of people with a range of abilities. It answers the question of how to move more easily, more efficiently and with less pain.”
Katzman and Hanson also created a 20-page eBook, “Awareness Through Movement: Adaptive Athlete Edition, A Guide to Adaptive Athlete Excellence Through The Feldenkrais Method”. The guidebook is free to people who view the presentation.
ASPNC Awareness Through Movement online programming will continue into summer. Summer lessons will guide athletes and volunteers to excel at bocce, biking, climbing, disc golf, hiking, gardening, golf, general fitness and recovery from injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.