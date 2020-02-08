Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Police used a search warrant to gain access to social media contact between teens facing charges related to an Elm Street shooting last year.
The search resulted in additional criminal charges for Arther Butler, 18, of Topsham, and John Emerson III, 19, of Newbury, who are accused of charges related to the shooting of Brandon Delude, 24, on April 3, 2019. Butler faces charges of reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Delude, and Emerson is facing a felony-level charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.