St. Johnsbury Police used a search warrant to gain access to social media contact between teens facing charges related to an Elm Street shooting last year.

The search resulted in additional criminal charges for Arther Butler, 18, of Topsham, and John Emerson III, 19, of Newbury, who are accused of charges related to the shooting of Brandon Delude, 24, on April 3, 2019. Butler faces charges of reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Delude, and Emerson is facing a felony-level charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police.

