ST. JOHNSBURY — A design was recently completed for the municipally-owned section of the Pearl Street Parking lot to reduce stormwater runoff to the sewer line and treat stormwater to improve water quality.
Caledonia County Conservation District received a grant from the VT Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ecosystem System Restoration Program, part of the State’s Clean Water Initiative, to prepare the design which was developed by Stone Environmental, Inc. The design concept includes an underground infiltration system that will provide more benefits to water quality by including treatment for a larger drainage area.
