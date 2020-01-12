Carly is a 7-year-old Pit Bull that is a real sweetheart. Carly can be around other dogs but tends to play rough so an only dog home is recommended. Carly is not great with cats and would be good with Children over 10. Carly is spayed, up to date on vaccines and micro chipped. Max is a 3-year-old mixed breed dog that came to us as a stray. Max would be best as the only pet in the home until he gets past the “I don’t know where my next meal is coming from” stage. We are looking for an adult only home as Max is very focused on food at this point in his life. Max is neutered, up to date on vaccines and micro chipped. To adopt Carly or Max, fill out an application at www.riversideanimalrescue.org or call 802-892-5300.
